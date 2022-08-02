Number of uninsured Americans drops to record low
By AMANDA SEITZ
Associated Press
Washington (AP) — The number of people living in America without health insurance coverage hit an all-time low of 8 percent this year, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced Tuesday. The findings come days after Democrats hammered out a 725-page climate, health care and tax deal that would extend generous federal subsidies for people who buy private health insurance that are credited with driving down the number of uninsured Americans. Democrats have proposed spending $64 billion to extend those price breaks for three more years.