Airbnb removes Mississippi ‘slave cabin’ from listings

GREENVILLE, Miss. (AP) — An Airbnb listing in Mississippi advertised as a “slave cabin” has been removed from the site following backlash on social media. Airbnb apologized after a TikTok video went viral criticizing the description of a cottage in Greenville. The bed and breakfast was marketed as an “1830s slave cabin.” Wynton Yates, a Black lawyer from New Orleans, made a video criticizing the listing. The video has been viewed over 2.7 million times. Airbnb says it removed the Mississippi listing from its site and is doing the same for other listings known to include former slave quarters in the United States.

