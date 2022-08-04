DoorDash sees record orders in Q2 as it combines with Wolt

DoorDash has reported that it received a record number of customer orders in the second quarter, boosted by resilient demand and its acquisition of Finnish delivery service Wolt Enterprises. DoorDash said orders grew 23% to 426 million in the April-June period, surpassing Wall Street’s expectations. The San Francisco-based delivery company said it hasn’t yet seen much impact from inflation, and it now expects higher order volumes for the full year. DoorDash said its net loss for the quarter more than doubled as it closed the $8.1 billion acquisition of Wolt. DoorDash said stock-based compensation costs and absorbing Wolt’s 6,000 employees hurt its profits.

