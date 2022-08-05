5 things to consider when looking for a new job

New York (AP) — The U.S. economy added 528,000 jobs in July, meaning workers who want a new job can probably find one. When looking for a new role, experts advise you think about several factors. These include the state of the job market, salary and benefits, the commute, and the overall work environment. While not all employers can afford to offer cost-of-living wage increases, some are increasingly open to providing other benefits, such as more remote work options, subsidized child care, or coverage of commuting expenses.

By ADRIANA MORGA and CORA LEWIS The Associated Press

