What Equifax’s credit score errors mean for consumers

Credit bureau Equifax announced that a computer coding error resulted in the miscalculation of credit scores for consumers in a three-week period between March 17 and April 6, 2022. For 300,000 consumers, the error shifted credit scores as much as 25 points. The changes to credit scores did not show up on credit reports. The error caused scores to shift in positive and negative directions, but a 25-point drop in your credit score could do some major financial damage, including less access to financial services and products. Credit experts and consumer advocates offer tips on what you should be doing in the wake of this Equifax error.

By AMANDA BARROSO and LAUREN SCHWAHN of NerdWallet

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.