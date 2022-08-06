Biden administration condemns new Indiana abortion ban

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The administration of President Joe Biden has condemned Indiana’s new ban on abortions, calling it another devastating attempt by Republicans to trample women’s rights. Indiana on Friday became the first state in the nation to approve such legislation since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a 1973 landmark case that had protected the right to abortion nationwide. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre in a statement Saturday that Indiana’s Republican legislators have “put personal health care decisions in the hands of politicians rather than women and their doctors.” The ban includes some exceptions in cases of rape or incest and to protect the life and physical health of the mother. It takes effect Sept. 15.

