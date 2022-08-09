Japan PM to name new Cabinet, shifting some over church ties

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is set to reshuffle his Cabinet in a move seen as trying to distance his administration from the Unification Church following former leader Shinzo Abe’s assassination. Seven ministers who have acknowledged ties to the church will reportedly be removed when the Cabinet is announced later Wednesday. Kishida says a strict review of church ties will be a “prerequisite” in the new Cabinet. The man accused of killing Abe last month allegedly was motivated by Abe’s suspected ties to the church. In public opinion polls, Japanese citizens say politicians have not sufficiently explained their own ties to the church.

