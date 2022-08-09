Lawmakers in India pass energy conservation bill

BENGALURU, India (AP) — The Indian government took another step toward its climate goals by passing a conservation bill through parliament’s lower house, which makes it easier to put a price on carbon emissions and encourages the use of non-fossil fuel sources to generate power across the country. The bill sets out a minimum requirement for renewable energy use for corporations and residential buildings. It also gives clean energy users carbon-saving certificates that can be sold or traded and lays out a new energy efficiency standards in homes, which account for 24% of India’s electricity use.

