New research indicates that state laws that are broadly worded to prohibit drivers from holding a cell phone under any circumstance appear to be effective in reducing rear-end crashes. The research paper, published by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety on Tuesday, looked at data from Oregon, Washington and California and compared it to Colorado and Idaho.

