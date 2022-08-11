Explainer: Why gas prices are falling
By The Associated Press
Gas prices hit record highs just two months ago, but now they’re sinking below $4 a gallon. The auto club and insurer AAA said Thursday that the nationwide average price was $3.99 a gallon. There are several factors behind the dramatic drop, and the biggest is a sharp pullback in oil prices. The price of benchmark U.S. crude is down about one-fourth from its peak. Investors bidding down the price of oil are worried that the global economy is shaky, and that demand for energy will get weaker.