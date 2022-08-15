Norway hits export record amid soaring gas prices

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Norway’s exports have reached a record in July that is driven mainly by higher natural gas prices. The Scandinavian country’s statistics agency on Monday said Norwegian exports reached 229 billion kroner ($24 billion) last month. That’s 0.4 percent higher than the previous record set in March. Norway’s trade surplus of 153.2 billion kroner ($15.8 billion) also was the highest on record. Norway is a major producer of offshore oil and gas. The country has seen energy exports surge as European countries scramble to find alternatives to Russian energy in response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

