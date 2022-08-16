Arizona governor touts school voucher plan, slams opponents

PHOENIX (AP) — Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and backers of universal school vouchers are taking a victory lap over legislation the Republican-controlled Legislature enacted in June giving the state the nation’s most expansive voucher system. Ducey also used the time at a Christian school in Phoenix on Tuesday to attack backers of public schools who are trying to block the measure at the ballot. Ducey touted the signature bill he signed in July that lets all Arizona parents take state money that would go to their local public school and instead use it for private school tuition or other education costs. Save Our Schools Arizona is gathering signatures to block the new voucher law. Voters overwhelmingly rejected a previous version at the ballot in 2018.

