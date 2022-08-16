Immigration advocates sue LexisNexis over personal data

CHICAGO (AP) — Immigration advocates are accusing the data broker LexisNexis Risk Solutions of violating Illinois law by collecting and combining extensive personal information and selling it to third parties including federal immigration authorities. Individual activists and two immigration advocacy groups argue in a lawsuit filed Tuesday that the result is “a grave threat to civil liberties.” The lawsuit asks a Cook County judge to prevent the data broker from selling personal data without consent. The complaint also notes that LexisNexis’ Accurint product, which is sold to law enforcement, incorporates information that isn’t publicly available, including correctional bookings. A representative for Georgia-based LexisNexis Risk Solutions did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

