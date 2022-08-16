Millennial Money: A scarcity money mindset can cost you

When scary economic news is everywhere, your impulse might be to hunker down with your money until things improve. But adopting a scarcity mindset, where you believe there’s a limited amount of resources — whether or not that’s actually true for you — can get in the way of making sound money decisions. That resulting sense of anxiety could make you reactive instead of proactive, so you might miss out on opportunities or neglect to plan for longer-term goals. A positive way to cope with that anxiety is to channel it into taking actions that can improve your financial situation now and in the future.

