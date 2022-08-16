What’s in big Biden bill? Health, climate goals become law
By LISA MASCARO
AP Congressional Correspondent
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden arrived at the White House promising to “build back” America, and on Tuesday he’s signing into law legislation with a slimmer version of that idea. It includes the biggest U.S. investment ever to fight climate change, a $2,000 out-of-pocket cap on prescription drug costs for people in the Medicare program and a new corporate minimum tax to ensure big businesses pay their share. And billions will be leftover to pay down federal deficits. All told, the Democrats’ “Inflation Reduction Act” may not do much to immediately tame inflationary prices hikes.