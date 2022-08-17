Japan makes arrests on bribery suspicions in Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — A former Tokyo Olympic organizing committee board member and three people from a clothing company that was a surprise sponsor of the 2020 Games were arrested on bribery suspicions Wednesday. Prosecutors said Haruyuki Takahashi, a former executive at advertising company Dentsu, is suspected of receiving bribes from the former head of Aoki Holdings Inc. and two company employees. Aoki is linked with Japan’s so-called “recruit suits” that youngsters fresh out of school wear for job interviews and their first jobs. It was a surprise pick to dress the Japanese Olympic team. The bribery is believed to be linked to sponsorship of the Tokyo Games and products related to the Olympics. Japan is pursuing the 2030 Winter Olympics for Sapporo.

