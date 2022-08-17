Target takes a hit after heavy discounts to clear inventory

NEW YORK (AP) — Target has reported solid sales for the fiscal second quarter but its profits plunged nearly 90% because it slashed prices to clear unwanted inventories of clothing, home goods and other discretionary items. The weaker-than-expected profit came two months after Target warned it was canceling orders from suppliers and aggressively discounting due to a pronounced spending shift by Americans that left the Minneapolis retailer with bloated inventory. Retailers were blindsided by consumers’ lightening-speed switch from pandemic spending on things like TVs and appliances, in favor of dinners out or travel. Inflation has only intensified that shift.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.