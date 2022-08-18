3 killed, 12 injured in thunderstorms on France’s Corsica

PARIS (AP) — Local authorities on the French island of Corsica say violent thunderstorms have left at least three people dead and a dozen others injured. The Corsica prefecture said in a statement on Thursday that a 13-year-old girl died after a tree fell in a campsite in the coastal town of Sagone. A 72-year-old woman was killed when the roof of a beach restaurant fell on her vehicle in Coggia south of Sagone. The third fatality was a 46-year-old man killed in a campsite in the town of Calvi. One of the 12 injured was hospitalized in critical condition.

