3rd sailboat carrying migrants reaches southern Greek island

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say another sailboat carrying dozens of migrants has arrived at the island of Kythera. The boat that reached the island on Thursday is the third in just under two days to make it to Kythera. The southern island is not on the usual route for asylum-seekers trying to reach the European Union. Most attempting to get to the EU cross from the Turkish coast to Greece’s nearby eastern Aegean islands. But with Greek authorities increasing patrols in the area, more refugees and migrants are attempting a much longer and more dangerous route directly to Italy. Greece’s coast guard said i67 people had been on board the sailing catamaran that arrived in Kythera Thursday.

