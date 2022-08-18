Bed Bath & Beyond tumbles after influential investor exits

NEW YORK (AP) — The newest meme stock on Wall Street, Bed Bath & Beyond, is tumbling even further in after-hours trading Thursday after a high-profile activist investor confirmed that’s he’s bailed out of the stock. Ryan Cohen, the co-founder of Chewy who helped ignite a couple meme stocks, confirmed in a filing with U.S. regulators that he no longer owns any shares or options related to the stock. The move disappointed hordes of smaller-pocketed investors, who piled into the stock amid hopes it could soar like GameStop shares did last year. Bed Bath & Beyond’s stock dropped nearly 35% in after-hours trading, after a nearly 20% dive during the regular session

