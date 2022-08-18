Sports betting set in Kansas state-owned casinos Sept. 1

State officials say sports fans should be able to place legal bets in Kansas beginning on Sept. 1. Kansas Lottery executive director Stephen Durrell said in a video announcement Thursday that a “soft launch” will begin at noon Sept. 1, with a full launch on Sept. 8. A law passed by this year by the Kansas Legislature allows betting in person or via mobile apps at Kansas’ four state-owned casinos in Dodge City, Mulvane, Pittsburg and Kansas City, Kansas. Gov. Laura Kelly said in a news release that tribal casinos are working on contracts with the state to allow sports wagering at those businesses.

