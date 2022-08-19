California nuke extension challenged in legislative proposal

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposal to extend the life of the state’s last operating nuclear power plant by up to 10 years is being rebuffed by Democratic legislators. They want more investment in renewable energy, new transmission lines and storage. The Associated Press obtained an outline of a proposal being circulated by legislative Democrats that calls for spending $1.4 billion on renewable and other programs. That contradicts Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposal to to extend the lifespan of the Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant. It is scheduled to close by 2025. Newsom says the reactors should keep running to safeguard reliable power amid a hotter climate.

BY ADAM BEAM and MICHAEL R. BLOOD Associated Press

