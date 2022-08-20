Chemical tanker, cargo ship crash near southwestern Japan

TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese chemical tanker ship has crashed into a cargo ship off the coast of southwestern Japan. No one was injured among the six Japanese crew aboard Ryoshinmaru, the tanker, and 14 Chinese crew aboard the Belize-registered cargo ship, Xin Hai 99. The crash early Saturday is under investigation. A Kushimoto Coast Guard official said both ships are anchored in the area, about two miles off the coast of Wakayama Prefecture. Some oil leaked from the engine area of the cargo ship, and it initially started to sink, but it was brought under control, the official said.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.