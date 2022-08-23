New Orleans short-term rental rule struck down by court

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A key provision of a city law restricting short term, Airbnb-style rentals in New Orleans has been ruled unconstitutional by a federal appeals court. The provision effectively limits short-term rental licenses to people living in the city. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Monday that the provision unconstitutionally excludes out-of-state property owners from having licenses. Officials adopted the 2019 rules in hopes of stemming the spread of “whole-home” vacation rentals. The rule came amid complaints that the rentals were driving up property costs and tax assessments and driving away full-time residents from historic neighborhoods.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.