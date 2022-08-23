Regional airline operator ExpressJet files for bankruptcy

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The small West Coast discount airline called aha! has stopped flying, after its parent company, ExpressJet, filed for bankruptcy protection. ExpressJet made the filing Tuesday in federal bankruptcy court in Delaware. It’s blaming the difficulty of generating revenue during the pandemic, plus the high cost of jet fuel. Aha! flew to about a dozen cities on the West Coast from its base in Reno, Nevada. A message on its website says it can’t help rebook stranded travelers, and people holding tickets for future flights should contact their credit card company for refunds.

