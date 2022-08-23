Turkey says Greece harassed its jets during NATO mission

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s state-run news agency says Turkish officials have summoned the Greek military attaché and lodged a complaint with NATO after Greek jets allegedly harassed Turkish F-16s during a NATO mission. The Anadolu Agency said F-16s belonging to Greece harassed the Turkish jets by putting them under a radar lock during a mission over the eastern Mediterranean on Tuesday. Turkey “gave the necessary response” and forced the planes to leave the area, Anadolu said, without elaborating. Greece rejected the Turkish version of events. NATO members Turkey and Greece have decades-old disputes over an array of issues, including territorial claims in the Aegean Sea and disputes over the airspace there. The disputes have brought them to the brink of war three times in last half-century.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.