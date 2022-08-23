UK shows Ukraine solidarity with sunflower display

LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Boris Johnson has decided to show Britain’s solidarity with Ukraine by saying it with flowers. The outgoing U.K. leader has created an arch of sunflowers which is Ukraine’s national flower outside his Downing Street office to commemorate the eastern European nation’s independence day on Wednesday. Tuesday’s gesture also comes as Ukraine prepares to mark six months since the Russian invasion began on Feb. 24. Johnson has been steadfast in his support for Ukraine since the invasion began. The prime minister steps down early next month. Johnson has sought to deflect from scandals and criticism at home by positioning himself as the leader of the international effort to help Ukraine combat Russian aggression.

