Powell’s Jackson Hole speech will stir speculation on rates

JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming (AP) — When Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivers what will be his most closely scrutinized speech of the year Friday, investors and economists will be turning over his remarks for any clues about how fast the Fed may continue to raise its short-term interest rate — and for how long. With inflation hovering near a four-decade high — almost 9% — Powell will likely stress that the Fed is determined to bring it down to its 2% target, no matter what it takes. The Fed’s rate hikes may well defeat inflation in time. But fear is growing that they may cause a recession in the process. Powell’s remarks will kick off the Fed’s annual economic symposium at Jackson Hole.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.