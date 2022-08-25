Wild week for Peloton: Shares slide 13% after 20% spike

NEW YORK (AP) — Peloton shares are on a wild ride this week, running up 20% on a new partnership with Amazon Wednesday, and falling 13% before the opening bell Thursday after quarterly earnings revealed a tough economic environment for the connected exercise equipment maker. Losses are growing faster than expected and sales slumped 28% compared with last year when many people were still sheltered at home and staying out of gyms. Peloton is a company in transition, attempting to achieve sustained free cash flow growth with sales falling and competition growing. The company’s net loss in its fiscal fourth quarter was $1.24 billion.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.