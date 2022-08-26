Montenegro reports massive Russian cyberattack against govt

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Montenegro’s security agency has warned that Russian hackers have launched a massive and coordinated cyberattack against the small state’s government and its services. The Agency for National Security, or ANB, said Friday that Montenegro is “under a hybrid war at the moment.” The Adriatic Sea state, once considered a strong Russian ally, in 2017 joined NATO despite strong opposition from Moscow. It has joined Western sanctions against Russia for its aggression against Ukraine. That move has put it on Moscow’s list of “enemy sates.”

