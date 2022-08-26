Pakistan seeks international help for flood victims

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s prime minister is asking for international help for the impoverished nation’s flood victims. Friday’s appeal from Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif came amid exceptionally heavy monsoon rains, which have been lashing the country since mid-June. The downpours have caused flash floods and killed 937 people. Although floodwater receded in some areas, the situation is worsening in the Sindh province, where troops, rescuer workers and volunteers are using boats and trucks to evacuate marooned people. In many flood-hit areas, thousands of people are living in makeshift homes and tents. Sharif later on Friday met with foreign diplomats in Islamabad to brief them about the damages caused by the floods.

