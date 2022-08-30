Electric battery maker to locate factory in northern WVa
By JOHN RABY
Associated Press
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The energy startup SPARKZ says it will locate an electric battery factory in northern West Virginia. The batteries will be made at a plant in Taylor County off U.S. Route 50 near Bridgeport. The plant originally was a glass plant that stopped operating in 2009. The company announced intentions to build the plant in March, adding it will eventually employe 350 workers. An agreement with the United Mine Workers union was announced in May to recruit and train dislocated miners to be the factory’s first production workers. A recruitment drive has started for the first set of plant employees.