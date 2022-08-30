Former Westwood College students get federal debt canceled
By COLLIN BINKLEY
AP Education Writer
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says it will cancel any federal student loans used to attend the for-profit Westwood College from 2002 through 2015 after officials found that the school exaggerated the job prospects of graduates. The action will automatically erase $1.5 billion in federal student debt for 79,000 borrowers who attended the now-defunct college. It adds to efforts to cancel federal loans for students who were defrauded by their colleges. It also follows President Joe Biden’s plan to cancel at least $10,000 in student debt for millions of Americans. The Westwood College cancellation applies to all students who attended from Jan. 1, 2002, through Nov. 17, 2015.