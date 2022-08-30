Russia temporarily stops gas flow through Nord Stream 1

BERLIN (AP) — Russia’s Gazprom has stopped the flow of natural gas through a major pipeline from Russia to Europe as it had announced in advance. The Russian state-controlled energy giant said earlier this month that it would the cut the flow of gas through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline for what it says is a three-day pause for routine maintenance at a compressor station. According to Gazprom, the only remaining turbine, which is located at the Portovaya compressor station, needs maintenance. Russia has also reduced the flow of gas to other European countries which have sided with Ukraine in the war.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.