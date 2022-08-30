Sale of Warren Buffett portrait won’t match $19M lunch bid

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The auction of a high-tech portrait of Warren Buffett is unlikely to match the $19 million someone paid earlier this year for a private lunch with the billionaire, but it will still raise a significant amount of money for one of his favorite charities. The top bid for the signed portrait has already topped $75,000, and the biggest bids are likely to come near the end of the eBay auction when it wraps up Tuesday evening on Buffett’s 92nd birthday. The portrait created by Motiva Art features a grid of letters over the picture that light up to spell out several of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO’s best-known quotes. Girls Inc. of Omaha will get the proceeds from the auction.

