How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday 8/31/2022

The Associated Press

Wall Street closed lower in another day of choppy trading, remaining on pace for a weekly loss after several days of declines.

Losses in technology and retail stocks outweighed gains in communications and other sectors. The S&P 500 lost nearly 1% Wednesday after wavering between gains and losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq composite also lost ground.

Bed Bath & Beyond lost almost a quarter of its value after announcing a major restructuring and a stock sale. The market closed August broadly lower after surging in July.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 fell 31.16 points, or 0.8%, to 3,955.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 280.44 points, or 0.9%, to 31,510.43.

The Nasdaq fell 66.93 points, or 0.6%, to 11,816.20.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 11.48 points, or 0.6%, to 1,844.12.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 102.66 points, or 2.5%.

The Dow is down 772.97 points, or 2.4%.

The Nasdaq is down 325.51 points, or 2.7%.

The Russell 2000 is down 55.72 points, or 2.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 811.18 points, or 17%.

The Dow is down 4,827.87 points, or 13.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 3,828.77 points, or 24.5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 401.20 points, or 17.9%.