Cruise updates software for autonomous vehicles after wreck

DETROIT (AP) — An autonomous vehicle run by Cruise LLC got into a wreck while making a left turn, causing the company to update software and recall 80 vehicles. The San Francisco-based unit of General Motors says the crash happened June 3. The company says it filed recall paperwork at the request of federal safety regulators and to be transparent with the public. In government documents posted Thursday, Cruise says one of its vehicles was making an unprotected left turn when it was hit by an oncoming vehicle. The oncoming vehicle was in a right turn lane dedicated to buses when it switched lanes and went straight, hitting the right side of the Cruise car. The document says police found the other vehicle was most at fault for the crash.

