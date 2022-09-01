EU: US electric vehicle tax credit reduces buyers’ choices

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union trade chief says a new U.S. tax credit aimed at encouraging Americans to buy electric vehicles could eventually backfire and limit choices for American consumers. Valdis Dombrovskis held a virtual meeting Thursday with his American counterpart Katherine Tai to address a wide range of trade issues, including the tax credit provision. The European Commission said it is concerned by the “potential discriminatory nature of electric vehicle tax credit provision.” Dombrovskis recalled during the call that “that discriminating against EU manufacturers makes it much more difficult for them to contribute to the electrification of vehicles in the US, reduces the choice of US consumers when they wish to buy electric vehicles.”

