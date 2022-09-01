Nissan eager to leverage US tax credit on electric vehicles

TOKYO (AP) — Nissan says it’s aggressively pushing electric vehicles to take advantage of a new U.S. law that gives up to $7,500 in tax credits. President Joe Biden signed the landmark law last month. The tax credit can be used to defray the cost of purchasing an electric vehicle that’s made in the U.S. The Nissan Leaf electric car is among the models that qualifies. Vehicles must contain a battery built in North America with minerals mined or recycled on the continent to be eligible. Chief Sustainability Officer Joji Tagawa says an analysis is underway at Nissan, though specifics are still undecided.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.