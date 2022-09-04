Chance of California power outages up as heat wave worsens

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s chance of power outages will grow in the coming days as the state prepares to enter the most brutal stretch yet of an ongoing heatwave. The head of the California Independent System Operator said Sunday the strain on the state’s electricity grid is expected to get “more intense.” Most of California is facing extremely hot weather, which increases power demand as people crank up air conditioners. The state can tap backup generators, import more power or pay people to conserve to stave off blackouts. Officials say power demand on Tuesday could rival an all-time high set in 2006.

