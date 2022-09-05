Macron urges French to save energy, seeks 10% drop in use

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is calling for a sharp 10% reduction in the country’s energy use in coming weeks and months to avoid the risk of rationing and cuts this winter, amid tensions with supplier Russia over the war in Ukraine. “The best energy is that which we don’t consume,” the French leader said at a news conference Monday. He urged French businesses and households to save energy, including by turning down heating and air conditioning. Macron warned that forced energy savings might have to be considered in coming months if voluntary energy-saving isn’t sufficient. He said energy rationing plans are being prepared “in case’ and that “cuts will happen as a last resort.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.