Russia revokes media license of top independent newspaper

MOSCOW (AP) — A court in Moscow has upheld a motion from Russian authorities to revoke the license of a top independent newspaper that for years has been critical of the Kremlin. It’s the latest move in a months-long crackdown on independent media, opposition activists and human rights groups. The ruling Monday against Novaya Gazeta comes amid Russia’s grinding military campaign in Ukraine and the Kremlin’s effort to silence critics of what it calls a “special military operation.” Dmitry Muratov is the Nobel Peace Prize-winning editor-in-chief of the newspaper. He called the ruling on Monday “political” and “not having the slightest legal basis.” Muratov promised to contest it. Novaya Gazeta is Russia’s most renowned independent newspaper.

