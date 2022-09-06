California and the West broil in record heat wave

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A record-setting heat wave is making life miserable in the West. Temperatures neared an all-time high Tuesday in Sacramento, California. Records fell for three consecutive days over the holiday weekend at Lake Tahoe on the California-Nevada line atop the Sierra Nevada. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom warned there could be a power shortage, which would prompt blackouts for some customers. State officials urged people to conserve electricity in the late afternoon and early evening. Though the heat wave was likely to peak in most places on Tuesday, extremely high temperatures are expected to continue for several more days.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.