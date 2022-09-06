Lufthansa rushes to avert second pilots’ strike over pay

BERLIN (AP) — German carrier Lufthansa said Tuesday that it planned to improve its pay offer to pilots in an effort to avert a two-day strike this week that could cause significant disruption to travelers. A union representing pilots announced plans for a walkout Wednesday and Thursday, while calling on the company to makes a “serious” offer in talks over pay increases. It would be the second strike in a week after pilots staged a walkout Friday that led to hundreds of flights being canceled. Lufthansa said it would have to decide by noon which flights to cancel in the coming days and a strike would have “massive consequences” for its flight plan.

