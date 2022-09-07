Apple puts on first in-person event since start of pandemic
By MATT OTT
AP Business Writer
Apple is expected to unveil the 14th series of its iconic and ubiquitous iPhone, its first in-person product launch event since before the coronavirus pandemic began. Analysts who cover technology hardware companies also expect the computer and device giant on Wednesday to show off its latest generations of Apple watches, AirPods and other updated versions of its high-design tech gadgets. While changes in size, design and other technical specifications often make headlines, many analysts and tech experts will have their eyes trained on something else: the price tag. The event will be streamed from Apple’s Cupertino, California headquarters starting at 10 a.m. local time.