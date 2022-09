Target is dropping the mandatory retirement age for its CEO and extending its contract with Chief Executive Brian Cornell for three years. Cornell would have passed mandatory retirement age in that span. Sales have grown steadily since Cornell took the top job in 2014 and Target became a lifeline to millions of people during the pandemic.

