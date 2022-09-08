California fires destroy structures, force residents to flee

HEMET, Calif. (AP) — California firefighters are struggling to gain control of major California wildfires that have grown explosively and forced extensive evacuations amid a searing heat wave. The deadly and destructive Fairview Fire in Southern California expanded in two directions on Wednesday, covering more than 30 square miles. In the Sierra Nevada, the Mosquito Fire has scorched nearly 9 square miles and forced evacuations in Placer and El Dorado counties. Another dangerous blaze is burning timber near the Big Bear Lake resort region in the San Bernardino Mountains east of Los Angeles. Two people were killed earlier this week as the apparently were trying to flee the Fairview Fire.

