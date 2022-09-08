California wildfires threaten mountain communities

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Firefighters are struggling to control raging California wildfires that have grown explosively during extreme heat and forced thousands of residents to flee mountain communities at both ends of the state. The Fairview Fire in Southern California covered about 37 square miles of Riverside County and is just 5% contained. Two people died while fleeing flames on Monday and at least 11 structures have been destroyed. To the north in the Sierra Nevada, the Mosquito Fire is burning out of control, threatening 3,600 homes in Placer and El Dorado counties. Meanwhile Tropical Storm Kay could reach northern Baja on Friday, when it’s expected to bring strong winds, heavy rain and flash floods to Southern California.

