FAA will switch Okla. facility to solar power for $4 million

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration is going solar. The FAA said Thursday that it will pay nearly $4 million to install solar panels to create electricity for its air-traffic control and training center in Oklahoma City. The agency says the project will help it meet President Joe Biden’s order to reduce the environmental impact of federal buildings. The FAA says the panels — enough to power 260 average-size homes — will reduce the Oklahoma center’s electric bill by $170,000 to $200,000 a year. That means it will take 20 to 23 years for the panels to pay for themselves.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.