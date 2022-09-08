Fewer Americans apply for jobless aid last week
By MATT OTT
AP Business Writer
WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits last week fell to its lowest level since May despite repeated attempts by the Federal Reserve to cool the economy and bring inflation under control. Applications for jobless aid for the week ending Sept. 3 fell by 6,000 to 222,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. First-time applications generally reflect layoffs. The four-week average for claims, which smooths out some of the weekly ups and downs, declined by 7,500 to 233,000. Hiring in the U.S. in 2022 has been remarkably strong even as the country faces rising interest rates and weak economic growth.